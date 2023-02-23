Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $6.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter worth about $6,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 354.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 961,510 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Angi by 178.4% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,481,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 949,412 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,461,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 850,431 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angi by 1,453.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 857,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 802,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

