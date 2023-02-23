Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $66.93

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.6 %

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 564.16, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

