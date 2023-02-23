Analysts Offer Predictions for NRG Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

