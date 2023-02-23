Analysts Offer Predictions for Amcor plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amcor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

AMCR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

AMCR stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 877,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 37,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,933 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,913. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

