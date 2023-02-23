Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increases Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $10.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20. The company has a market cap of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

