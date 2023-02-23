Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Decreased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,426 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.66. 860,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

