Amy George Sells 5,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Terex Trading Up 3.3 %

Terex stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,079. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 115,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.