Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $63.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

Several research analysts have commented on AMDUF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amundi from €61.30 ($65.21) to €63.60 ($67.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Amundi from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amundi Price Performance

AMDUF stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Amundi has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

