Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

