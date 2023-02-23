Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
