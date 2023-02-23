AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 2.8%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.32 and last traded at $95.09. 564,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 943,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.