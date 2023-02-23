AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%.
AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,844. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
