AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%.

AMERISAFE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,844. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

