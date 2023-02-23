AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,720. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

