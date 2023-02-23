AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million.
AMERISAFE Price Performance
Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.31. 17,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $60.49.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.