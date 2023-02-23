AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.31. 17,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 116,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.