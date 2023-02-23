AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million.
AMERISAFE Price Performance
Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.
AMERISAFE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 43.06%.
Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE Company Profile
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.