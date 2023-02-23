AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 166.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

