Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARG opened at C$1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.01.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,011.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $253,886. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.