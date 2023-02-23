Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

COLD opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

