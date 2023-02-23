America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Posts Earnings Results

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ CRMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The company has a market capitalization of $499.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.