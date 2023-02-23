American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

