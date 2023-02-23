American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 0.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,037. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.67.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

