América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

