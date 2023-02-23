Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 53.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. New Street Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

About Altice USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.