Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 53.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. New Street Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.
NYSE ATUS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $13.17.
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
