Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -785.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 149,482 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

