Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -785.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $20.79.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $243,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.