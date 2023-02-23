Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $148.60 million and approximately $29.15 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.01302275 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00013751 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033055 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.28 or 0.01641831 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

