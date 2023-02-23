Almitas Capital LLC Sells 16,838 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 434,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,175. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.