Almitas Capital LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Almitas Capital LLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment makes up about 1.3% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 71.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in MGIC Investment by 84.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. 122,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,951. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 73.79% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.