Almitas Capital LLC Grows Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,997 shares during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT makes up about 1.1% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EARN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.24%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

