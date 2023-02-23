Allstate Corp Sells 9,053 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 18,872,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,026,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.