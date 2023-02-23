Allstate Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned about 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,125,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 479,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,744. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 136.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

