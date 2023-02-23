Allstate Corp Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,122,666 shares of company stock worth $762,689,214 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,755,624. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $382.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.57 and its 200 day moving average is $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

