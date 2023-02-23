Allstate Corp Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.47.

Shares of PG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

