Allstate Corp Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,770 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Allstate Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.70. 281,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,246. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $140.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.