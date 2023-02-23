Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $353.61. 548,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,290. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

