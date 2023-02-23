Allstate Corp Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $86,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $155.22. 110,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

