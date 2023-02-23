Allstate Corp Acquires 54,173 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $151.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

