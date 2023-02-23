Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading Down 18.6%

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Rating) fell 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Allied Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27.

About Allied Resources

(Get Rating)

Allied Resources, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The firm is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. Its properties are located in Calhoun and Ritchie Counties, West Virginia, and Goliad and Edwards Counties, Texas. The company was founded on April 15, 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

