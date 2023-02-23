Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APYRF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: APYRF) recently:

2/3/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$36.50.

2/2/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$34.75.

2/2/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

2/2/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

1/30/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$32.25.

1/12/2023 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at Desjardins. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

APYRF remained flat at $21.05 during trading on Thursday. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

