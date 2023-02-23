Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $119.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $113.14 on Thursday. Allegion has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

