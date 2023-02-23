Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.73. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 94,501 shares changing hands.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,965,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,649,777.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $261,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,100 shares of company stock worth $1,161,638 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

