Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Alight Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 2,226,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,833. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Insider Transactions at Alight

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Recommended Stories

