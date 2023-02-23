Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.37 billion. Alight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.62-$0.67 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Alight Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 2,226,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,833. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.
Insider Transactions at Alight
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
