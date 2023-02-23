Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.