Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

