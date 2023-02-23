Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Algorand has a market cap of $1.92 billion and approximately $90.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00082838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00056812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027935 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,337,533,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,335,566 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.