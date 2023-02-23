Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 95,576 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,576 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.89% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $104,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $490,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPYV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 348,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,465. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.