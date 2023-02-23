Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 8,560 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,724,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.57. 662,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,893. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

