Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 822 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.93. 5,415,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,476,422. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a 200 day moving average of $182.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

