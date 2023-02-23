Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 20,022 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $25,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 106,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,438. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

