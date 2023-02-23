Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,277,000 after buying an additional 123,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,553,000 after purchasing an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 140,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,182. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

