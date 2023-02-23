Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 226,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $52.46.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.