Alesco Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $231.85. 107,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,461. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.13 and a 200 day moving average of $226.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

