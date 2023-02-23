Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

